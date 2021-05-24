SHARON — The King Philip Regional High girls’ lacrosse team returned to its winning ways with a 15-6 victory over Sharon High Monday in a Hockomock League match.
Julia Marsden netted five goals for the Warriors (6-2), who held an 11-1 halftime lead. Haley Izydorczyk and Lily Brown each added four goals for KP, while Morgan Cunningham had two goals and two assists.
The Warriors meet Milford Wednesday.
Foxboro 20, Taunton 6
FOXBORO — Paige Curran scored five goals and dished out three assists as Foxboro cruised to the Hockomock League rout.
Mya Waryas added four goals for the Warriors (7-1), who led 13-4 at halftime. Lily Vey had three goals and three assists. Foxboro is off until a June 1 match at North Attleboro.
North Attleboro 18, Attleboro 6
ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers broke out to a 10-4 lead by intermission in their Hockomock League win.
Bella Salviati scored two goals for AHS (2-6). Addy Papagolos, Hannah Webster, Jordan Mooney and Ashley Candiales netted single goals for the Bombardiers. Maggie Porreca made 19 saves for Attleboro, which hosts Mansfield Wednesday. North Attleboro (3-3) travels to Canton.
Holliston 15, Norton 4
HOLLISTON — The Panthers held Norton scoreless through the second half to win the Tri-Valley League match. Holliston held a 12-4 lead at intermission. Ava Gesner scored three goals for Norton, while Isabella Darpino had one goal. The Lancers visit Hopkinton Tuesday.
