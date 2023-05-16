WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional girls lacrosse team defeated Hopkinton High on Tuesday, winning 11-8.
Leading the charge on offense for the Warriors was Nikki McDonald with three goals. Sammy Cloutier and Emily Heslin had two goals each.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional girls lacrosse team defeated Hopkinton High on Tuesday, winning 11-8.
Leading the charge on offense for the Warriors was Nikki McDonald with three goals. Sammy Cloutier and Emily Heslin had two goals each.
On the defensive end, Mara Boldy was strong for the Warriors.
King Philip (10-5) hosts Bishop Feehan on Friday.
DIGHTON — The Falcons exploded in the goal column, getting a team-high seven goals from Karina Bosco in their rout of the Tigers.
The Falcons ran off 10 unanswered first-half goals to take a 17-3 lead into hafltime. The Tigers were held scoreless for over 25 minutes of play.
Lily Nees had six goals, two assists and three draws for D-R. Gia Papa collected four goals with an assist, Olivia Gabriel had three assists and two scores and Olivia Thibert scored twice while assisting twice, and Bosco added 11 draws.
In goal for D-R was Ava Escobar with eight saves.
Dighton-Rehoboth (8-5) visit Old Rochester on Wednesday.