WRENTHAM — Senior Caroline Pasquantonio scored the first goal of her career, one of 11 different Warriors to score a goal as the King Philip High girls’ lacrosse team downed Taunton High 20-4 in a Hockomock League match.
Haley Izydorcyk, Peyton Mellman and Lily Brown each scored three goals for KP, which will head into the MIAA Tournament with a 12-2 record.
Mansfield 18, Milford 12
MILFORD — Ava Adams and Annmarie McCoy each scored four goals as the Mansfield High girls’ lacrosse team held off Milford 18-12 in a Hockomock League match.Caitlin Zajac totaled 13 saves in goal for the Hornets, who head into the MIAA Tournament with an 8-6 record
Seekonk 9, Gr. New Bedford Voke 5
NEW BEDFORD — Camryn Loomis fired in five goals and collected an assist as the Warriors led from start to finish to win the South Coast Conference match. Kate Bertrand totaled six points with two goals and four assists.
Freshman Avamarie Neary sparkled in goal by making two saves, protecting a 5-3 Warrior halftime lead.
Seekonk has a 4 p.m. match Saturday at the Wheeler School against Fairhaven.
Fairhaven 16, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
FAIRHAVEN — Karina Bosco netted six goals, but the Falcons were unable to overcome a 13-3 halftime deficit in losing the South Coast Conference match. Kylie Palmer netted a single goal for D-R, which closed the season at 1-8.
