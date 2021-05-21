WRENTHAM — For the second time this week, the King Philip Regional High girls’ lacrosse team was prepared in its plans to upset unbeaten Hockomock League power Franklin High.
But once again, the Warriors suffered a 19-3 setback at the sticks of the Panthers Friday at Macktaz Field.
Franklin (7-0) scored the first eight goals of the Kelley-Rex Division match, including seven during the first period, and King Philip (5-2) was unable to muster any resemblance of offense.
“They are really good in almost every aspect of the game,” King Philip coach Kourtnie Wilder praised the Panthers, who held an 11-1 halftime advantage. “They play together pretty much year round and it shows.”
Katelyn Carney scored five goals, with three in the first period, and Kate O’Rourke netted two of her three goals before intermission in pacing Franklin, while the Panthers had four other players with two goals apiece.
The Panther scored four goals within the first four minutes of the match with Carney (at 1:07, 2:03 and 3:04) and faceoff specialist Kenzie Baker (at 2:33) putting King Philip in an uncomfortable position for a comeback.
Morgan Cunningham put King Philip on the scoreboard at 2:04 of the second period, cutting Franklin’s lead to seven goals.
Lily Brown netted a pair of third-period goals for King Philip, at 4:37 with a run off the left side and at 12:08 off of a free position, but the Warriors faced an insurmountable 13-3 deficit entering the fourth period.
Franklin’s Jamie Turner scored the highlight goal of the match with a nifty quick-foot motion and behind-the-back, over-the-shoulder shot at 6:25 of the third period for a 12-2 edge.
Franklin won seven of eight draw controls in the first period, while King Philip contributed to its demise with four unforced turnovers.
Julia Marsden won the first three draw controls of the second period for King Philip, but the Warriors were able to cash in just once with ball possession.
Warriors’ senior reserve goalie Madeline Crowley sparkled over the final three periods, making 11 saves, with three free position opportunities by Franklin — two in the third period in the fourth and ninth minutes.
“They’re a great team, we thought that we’d give them a run,” Wilder said. “We tried, but we just have to learn from it and just improve.”
The Warriors host Sharon Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.