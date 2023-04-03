WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team amassed 10 goals in the first half of its season opener on Monday, rolling to a 15-1 rout of Sharon High.

The Warriors struck early with two quick goals by Nicole McDonald and Makenzie McDevitt, who combined for nine goals on the day. McDonald scored on a cut across the front of the goal at 23:43, and 20 seconds later, McDevitt took the ball off a faceoff from midfield and drove to the net for the first of her four goals.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.