WRENTHAM — Julia Marsden, Lily Brown and Haley Izydorczak had four goals apiece as the King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team rolled to a 17-3 Hockomock League rout of Canton High at home Friday.
Morgan Cunningham added three goals and an assist for the Warriors (2-0) who bolted to a 10-1 lead by halftime. Peyton Mellman added a goal while Marsden chipped in a pair of assists and Brown an assist.
Emily Campbell had 10 saves in net for King Philip, which hosts Mansfield Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 14, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombers fell behind 10-0 in the first half en route to falling to 0-2 on the season in the Hockomock League loss.
Attleboro tightened up on defense in the second half behind senior Carlie Jamieson and goalie Maggie Porreca while Jordan Mooney and Hannah Webster scored their second goals of the season for the Bombardiers.
The Bombardiers had opened their season Thursday with an 11-3 loss to Canton as Bella Salviati, Mooney and Webster all scored while Porreca made 14 saves. Attleboro travels to Taunton Monday.
East Bridgewater 9, Norton 7
EAST BRIDGEWATER — The Lancers held a 6-5 halftime lead, but were outscored 3-1 in the second half to slip to 0-2.
Ava Gesner’s three goals led Norton while Jocelyn Nardone had a pair of goals with Emma Cochrane and Isabella Darpino scoring a goal apiece.
Goalkeeper Kylie Bowden-Credit made eight saves for the Lancers, who host Dedham Monday.
North Attleboro 14, Taunton 8
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers evened their record at 1-1 with four goals each from sophomore Julia Puccio and junior Taylor McMath in the Hockomock League win.
