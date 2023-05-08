ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team ran away from Attleboro High on Monday, winning their Hockomock League clash 16-1.
The Warriors stormed out to a 9-1 halftime lead as King Philip’s Makenzie McDevitt had a team-high seven points and Nikki McDonald added five points. Four Warriors had three points each.
Lauren Obara collected five ground balls for King Philip.
Scoring the lone goal for the Bombardiers was Addison Papagolos, assisted by Makenah Stokes.
King Philip (8-4) hosts Weymouth on Friday. Attleboro (6-5) visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday.
Franklin 16, Foxboro 6
FOXBORO — The Warriors came up short despite three goals and an assists from Val Beigel.
Foxboro’s Paige Curran and Cate Noone each had a goal and an assist, and Mya Waryas scored once.
Audrey Campbell had six saves in goal for the Warriors.
Foxboro (12-2) visit Sharon on Monday.
Mansfield 14, Oliver Ames 12
MANSFIELD — The Hornets hung with Oliver Ames to hold on for the win, getting goals from seven different scorers.
Ava Adams led Mansfield with four goals and an assist.
Lola Varricchione added three goals while both Ella Palanza and Brooke Butler checked in with two goals and an assist each.
Rose Maher and Stella More both notched a goal and an assist, and Tessa Johnson had a goal.
Caitlyn Zajac had nine saves in net.
Norwood 18, Norton 11
NORWOOD — Norton had seven goals and two assists from Emma Cochrane in its loss at Norwood.
Ellie Lyons added three goals and three assists while Alex Bland also scored a goal. Ella McGuinness had 12 saves in goal for the Lancers (4-9).
Norton hosts Westwood on Wednesday.