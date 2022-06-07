COHASSET — The No. 25 seed Norton High girls lacrosse team was unable to move on in the MIAA Division 3 girls lacrosse state tourney on Tuesday, bowing to No. 8 seed Cohasset High in an 18-3 first-round loss in
Emma Cochrane had three goals for the Lancers, including her 100th career goal to cap her sophomore year in her third season of playing for Norton (10-11).
Billerica 18, North Attleboro 1
BILLERICA — The 28th-seeded Rocketeers were no match for No. 5 Billerica in their Division 2 first-round match.
Mashpee 17, Seekonk 4
MASHPEE — The No. 25 seed Warriors couldn’t match up with eighth-seeded Mashpeee in their Division 4 first-round contest.