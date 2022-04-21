MEDFIELD — The King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team lost on the road to Medfield High 16-8 on Thursday after the Warriors came out strong, but weren’t able to carry that momentum down the stretch due to penalties.
King Philip trailed 6-3 at halftime, getting two scores from Makenzie MCDevitt and another from Lily Brown.
“I think we came out strong,” KP coach Kourtnie Wilder said. “Our energy was there off the bat and I was proud of our efforts. We caused them to turn the ball over. We were able to stay strong defensively in the beginning, but unfortunately, it came down to draw controls, which we did not win.”
At halftime, Wilder’s message to the Warriors was that the match was still within reach, with a three-goal deficit a manageable deficit.
“Three goals is nothing in goals lacrosse,” Wilder said. “Keep with the energy, the high intensity and positivity and go from there.”
KP closed to within 8-7 in the second half, but the Warriors received two yellow cards to lose their momentum and allow Medfield to pull away.
McDevitt finished the game with a team-high four goals. Julia Marsden and McDevitt had two draw controls each. In goal, Emily Campbell made two saves.
King Philip (5-1, 3-0) will take on Notre Dame Academy on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Hingham.