MANSFIELD — Ava Adams and Brooke Butler each scored three times in Mansfield High’s 10-8 girls lacrosse comeback win over North Attleboro High on Thursday.
The Rocketeers led 6-5 At halftime, but Mansfield’s second-half push was led by a trio of seniors on the defensive line, who were playing in their Senior Night in front of the hometown crowd.
“it was our Senior Night so we were trying to get a win for our seniors, first and foremost,” Mansfield coach Mary Kiley said. “I have three (Gabriella Geminiani, Kayla Doherty and Grace Bertolino) and they’re captains. They’re the ones who pushed us to get that win. Defensively we were able to make those adjustments. We really focused as playing cohesive team defense.”
Mansfield’s Stella Moore netted two goals. Lola Varricchione and Maeve Anastasia each scored once. Adams and Varricchione had assists and Caitlyn Zajac made 10 saves. For North Attleboro, Morgan Eaton led the way with four goals and Caroline Folan scored twice.
The Hornets ended their regular season 9-5 (7-4 in Hockomock League), and await their playoff pairing by the MIAA. North Attleboro (6-11, 3-7) plays on Tuesday, visiting Milford.
“We’ve been talking about trying to improve after every practice and every game and I think (Thursday) was a good reflection of our improvements,” Kiley said. “Overall as a team, we’re feeling confident with the ball. ... I feel like we’re confident this is not our last game and we’re confident heading into the playoffs. That’s been our mindset, we’re going to have more games.”