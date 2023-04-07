NORTON — Kerrin McGovern poured in nine goals for the Seekonk High girls lacrosse team on Friday, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors fell to Norton High 12-10.
The Lancers held a 7-3 advantage at half after going down 3-0 in the first quarter, and maintained the lead in the second half.
A crucial steal late in the second half by the Lancers’ Ashten Dennett helped seal the win for Norton, moving it to 2-1 on the season.
“They had two players that were unbelievable, so we wanted to take the ball away from them,” Norton head coach Pam Sherrin said of Seekonk’s McMcGovern and Abigail Hill, who had the Warriors’ only other goal. “We were trying to keep them at bay and do what we needed to do on defense. I think we did a good job.”
Emma Cochrane had a team-high five goals and five assists for the Lancers.
“She’s so selfless, such a selfless player and didn’t come off the field at all,” Sherrin said of Cochrane. “She probably could have had 10 goals.”
Ellie Lyons added four goals and two assists for the Lancers while Ella Steel had three goals and an assist.
Norton’s Ella McGuinness finished with eight saves.
Norton (2-1) hosts Medway on Monday. Seekonk (0-2) plays Wednesday at Old Rochester.