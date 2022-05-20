ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team tallied only goals from Molly Moore and Isabella Cavallini in its 13-2 loss to Oliver Ames High on Friday.
The Bombardiers had strong defensive efforts from Avery Vieira and Ally Haigh in the Hockomock League setback.
“Both played outstanding defense, but OA was just too quick and we were able to split (the attack) for a quick shot,” Attleboro coach Chrissy Quinn said.
Attleboro (2-13, 1-9) hosts Taunton Monday.
Walpole 16, King Philip 9
WALPOLE — Morgan Cunningham crossed the 100-point mark for her high school career in KP’s loss.
Cunningham scored once and assisted four times in the game. Lily Brown and Julia Marsden had three goals each. Brown also had one assist.
King Philip (12-3, 8-1) plays Monday, hosting North Attleboro.
Mansfield 12, Brookline 9
BROOKLINE — Mansfield took an 8-6 halftime lead and held tight in the second half as the Hornets were led by Ava Adams in the scorebook with eight goals.
Lola Varricchione and Maeve Anatasia each had two goals. Varricchione, Rose Maher and Keira Fitzpatrick each had assists.
Goaltender Caitlyn Zajac had 11 saves for Mansfield (7-5, 5-4), which plays Monday at Sharon.
Old Rochester 18, Dighton-Rehoboth 5
DIGHTON — Two goals apiece from Karina Bosco and Mara Levesque were not enough for the Falcons. Lily Nees had a goal and an assist. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-8) hosts Bristol Plymouth Regional Monday.