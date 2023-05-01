SHARON — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team rolled past Sharon High on Monday, turning a 10-4 halftime lead into a 15-5 win.

Leading the charge on offense for the Bombardiers were Molly Moore, Amelia Collins and Isabella Cavallini with three goals each. Addison Papagolos scored twice and Ryann Mooney, Jordan Mooney, Abigail Titmas and Gabriela Sprovieri each scored once.

