SHARON — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team rolled past Sharon High on Monday, turning a 10-4 halftime lead into a 15-5 win.
Leading the charge on offense for the Bombardiers were Molly Moore, Amelia Collins and Isabella Cavallini with three goals each. Addison Papagolos scored twice and Ryann Mooney, Jordan Mooney, Abigail Titmas and Gabriela Sprovieri each scored once.
Sharing the team-high in assists were Jordan Mooney and Cavallini with three each. Papagolos had five ground balls and Cavallini had four draw controls. Making seven saves in net was Peyton McAuliffe.
Attleboro (5-4) visits North Attleboro on Wednesday.
King Philip 19, Oliver Ames 1
WRENTHAM — King Philip was led by Nikki MacDonald’s five goals while Alyssa Legere added four goals and an assist and Makenzie McDevitt scored three times with one assist.
Lauren Obara netted her first varsity goal for King Philip (6-4), which visits Taunton Wednesday.
Norwood 22, Norton 15
NORTON — Emma Cochrane led the Lancers with nine goals and five assists, but it wasn’t enough in a loss to Norwood.
The Lancers, who had trailed 11-5 at halftime, had two goals and four assists from Ella McPartland. Ellie Lyons added three goals and an assist, and Ella Steele scored once while assisting twice.
In goal for Norton was Ella McGuinness, who stopped 14 shots.
Norton (4-6) visits Hopkinton on Wednesday.