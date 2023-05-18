ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team defeated Taunton High 17-5 on Thursday as Molly Moore and Amelia Collins both scored four goals.
Addison Papagolos, Jordan Mooney and Makenah Stokes each scored twice in the win for the Bombardiers, who led at halftime 12-4.
Leading in ground balls was Papagolos with six, along with Isabella Cavallini. Moore had three assists and three ground balls.
Peyton McAuliffe made four saves in net for Attleboro, which outshot Taunton 32-9.
Attleboro (10-5) hosts Mansfield on Monday.
Foxboro 13, Holliston 7
FOXBORO — The Warriors picked up their third straight win behind Paige Curran’s four goals and three assists.
Val Beigel had three goals and both Cate Noone and Mary Collins scored twice. Mya Waryas had three assists and a goal.
Audrey Campbell had eight saves. Foxboro (15-2) visit Oliver Ames on Monday in its regular season finale.
Norton 15, Southeastern 2
SOUTHEASTERN — Norton rolled to a 9-1 halftime lead and cruised to the win in the second half.
Emma Cochrane scored four times and assisted twice.
Ella McPartland had a team-high nine assists with one goal.
Ellie Lyons and Ella Steele both scored three goals with Lyons assisting once and Steele getting two assists.
Lily Farquharson, Claire Griffith, Charlotte Richmond and Jaclyn Skirkanich each scored once for Norton (6-11).
The Lancers travel to Medway on Monday.