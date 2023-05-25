ATTLEBORO — Molly Moore’s six goals helped the Attleboro High girls lacrosse team defeat North Attleboro High 20-8 on Thursday.
Freshman Makenah Stokes scored four goals and dished out two assists for the Bombardiers, Amelia Collins scored five goals and two assists, and sophomore attacker Isabella Cavallini scored three goals and had two assists.
For the Rocketeers, sophomore Ellie Regan scored four goals while Caroline Folan, and Lily Ramm each scored two goals for North.
Sophomore Peyton McAuliffe made 10 saves in net for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro improved to 12-6 to end its regular season as it awaits the MIAA tourney seedings while the Rocketeers finished their season at 6-13.
Mansfield 17, Oliver Ames 12
EASTON — The Hornets ran away in the second half, taking a 10-9 lead at intermission and outscoring the Tigers 7-3 in the final two quarters.
Brooke Butler scored six goals to go with an assist for Mansfield.
Ava Adams had five goals and five draw controls while both Lola Varricchione and Tessa Johnson had two goals each. Varricchione had a team-high three assists.
Rose Maher and Keira Fitzpatrick each scored with Caitlyn Zajac stopping 10 shots on goal.
Mansfield (10-8), the No. 43 team in Division 1, awaits a potential play-in game in the MIAA postseason.
Norton 19, Southeastern 1
NORTON — The Lancers routed the Hawks as Emma Cochrane scored four goals and had five assists while Ella McPartland notched six assists and three goals.
Ellie Lyons scored three times and had two assists for the Lancers and Ella Steele had two goals and two assists. Alex Bland, Ashten Dennett, Maddie Regan, Maya O’Connell, Madden Ribeiro, Charlotte Richmond and Jaclyn Skirkanich also scored in the win.
Ella McGuinness stopped six shots the net for Norton, which finished its regular season at 7-13 as it awaits a postseason pairing in Division 3 as the No. 26 team.