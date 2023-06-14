WOBURN — Top-ranked Newburyport High was too much for the No. 4 seed Foxboro High girls lacrosse team on Wednesday, bouncing the Warriors out of the MIAA Division 3 postseason with a 16-6 win in their semifinal clash at Woburn High.

The Warriors capped their season at 19-3 and bid farewell to a highly influential group of seniors. Senior captains Paige Curran, Mya Waryas, Jenny Gallagher and Grace Wiley bid adieu, along with Mia Dinunzio, from the program.

