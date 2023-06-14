WOBURN — Top-ranked Newburyport High was too much for the No. 4 seed Foxboro High girls lacrosse team on Wednesday, bouncing the Warriors out of the MIAA Division 3 postseason with a 16-6 win in their semifinal clash at Woburn High.
The Warriors capped their season at 19-3 and bid farewell to a highly influential group of seniors. Senior captains Paige Curran, Mya Waryas, Jenny Gallagher and Grace Wiley bid adieu, along with Mia Dinunzio, from the program.
“They’re a tremendous group. Five seniors, four captains, they’re all amazing leaders and they’ve been with me three years,” Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough said. “Yeah, it’s emotional. I told them one team gets to walk away with those happy tears, and unfortunately it’s not us today. I think we had an amazing season and I’m very proud of them.”
Both Newburyport and Foxboro went goal for goal in the opening minutes, with Beigel and Mary Collins finding twine for the Warriors, but Newburyport went on a 7-0 run that put Foxboro in a hole it was unable to climb out of after the first 25 minutes of play.
Foxboro struggled in defending the one-on-one runs Newburyport made to the net, and allowed a number of penalties that gave the Clippers a chance to score from close range. By halftime, the Warriors trailed 12-3, staying out of the running clock with Beigel’s second goal at 3:15 before the break.
McCullough said one of the biggest issues the Warriors had was goals from penalties, which Newburyport capitalized on three times and once while up a player.
“Our biggest glaring error was putting them on the line so many times,” McCullough said. “They had a ton of eight-meter (penalty) shots on us, and our adjustment was to try to limit the fouls and play better body defense and get them off the line to work for the goal more.”
Newburyport scored four more times in the second half while Foxboro, patient and slowing the tempo on offense to control possession as much as it could, had three goals (Beigel twice, Grace Riley once).
McCullough could only wonder how the game would have gone if Foxboro had had the same success in the first half as it did the second half.
“A very different second half, 4-3, I think we kind of all wish we could have one more (half) and see what happens,” McCullough said. “They’re a strong, aggressive team. ... We were a little more aggressive on the draw, and played a little more out there. We were hesitant in the first half and not being aggressive toward the goal.”
Heading into next year as the defending Davenport Division champion in the Hockomock League, the Warriors maintain the core of their defense, along with key midfielders Val Beigel and Mary Collins for next year. McCullough said the run for the Warriors is one they can build on going into next year, and use as a tool to shape the program for the next spring season.
“These types of games prepare you for future playing, and a playoff Final Four game is going to prepare you with being composed, I think,” McCullough said. “We haven’t had too many games where we’re down by eight or nine, and having those moments of adversity will only help us next year.”
