ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team has wasted no time in geting its roll on to start the season.
The Shamrocks had nine different goal scorers to cruise past Cardinal Spellman High Wednesday afternoon, 14-1, in a Catholic Central League romp.
A 9-0 lead at halftime put the game in Feehan’s control for the second half, with the Shamrocks tightening their grip on their way to a 2-0 record.
After a 13-3 win over Mansfield Tuesday night, playing back-to-back games helped Feehan get back into the swing of things quicker, with head coach Mike Vitelli saying the progress from the day before carried into Wednesday’s game.
“To play the next day and pick up where you left off was good for us,” Vitelli said. “We had a lot of more continuity today. A lot better on the draws. Just 24 hours later we looked a lot more comfortable.”
Leading the Shamrocks was Brenna Vitelli, who tallied two goals and three assists. Sydney Smith had a goal with three assists, Betsy Norko had two goals and two assists while Sam Buonaccorsi and Charlotte Wymes added two goals.
“A lot of balance scoring, that was great,” Vitelli said. “Thirteen of the 14 goals were assisted and you’re going to win a lot of games if you distribute the ball that well and play a good team attack.”
The Shamrocks return to action Friday, hitting the road to take on Archbishop Williams at 3:30 p.m.
Foxboro 18, Medway 4
MEDWAY — Junior midfielder Paige Curran amassed eight goals and finished with a 10-point game to lead the Warriors’ Hockomock League rout.
The Warrior defense limited all chances for Medway in the first half, allowing Foxboro (2-0) to shoot ahead 12-0 by halftime.
The Warriors also got three goals from Grace Wiley and two goals and an assist each from Mya Waryas and Cate Noone. Kate Collins had a score and an assist to go with goals from Val Biegel and Hannah Blake. Mary Collins had two assists wand Kaelin Connors had one assist.
Lilli Jones made four saves in goal for the win.
Dighton-Rehoboth 16, East Bridgewater, 8
EAST BRIDGEWATER — A 4-all tie at halftime saw neither side with the advantage entering the second half, before explosion on offense by Dighton-Rehoboth in the second half.
D-R (2-0) pulled out its formation on offense to improve its cuts to the goal, which led to cleaner passes to attackers across the middle. Leading the way in scoring was Olivia Gabriel and Cassie Lunghi with four goals each.
Gianna Suffalo added three goals for D-R. Ava Escobar had nine saves in goal.
Norton 12, Bellingham 5
BELLINGHAM — Six points from Emma Cochrane led the Lancers to their second win of the season.
The Lancers led 7-1 at the half and Norton’s defensive pressure kicked up in the second half, limiting Bellingham’s chances to maintain the advantage.
Bella Darpino had three points as the only other multi-point scorer for Norton while Alex Bland played strong on defense. Goaltender Ella McGuinness had four saves.
Norton (2-0) hosts Dover-Sherborn Thursday at 5:30 p.m.