LYNN — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team had six goals and three assists from Betsy Norko in a 13-2 win over St. Mary’s of Lynn High Wednesday.
The Shamrocks had two goals each from Livi Brennan and Kristy Norko. Sydney Smith had three assists. Feehan (5-0) plays on Friday, April 22, at home against North Attleboro.
Attleboro 15, Sharon 6
SHARON — The Bombardiers earned their first win of the season.
Peyton McAuliffe had 17 saves while Molly Moore added five goals. Isabella Cavallini scored three goals while Olivia Calderone and Gigi Sprovieri each had two for Attleboro (1-3, 1-3).