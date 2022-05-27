MEDWAY — The Norton High girls lacrosse team Norton had two goals apiece from Emma Cochrane and Belle D’Arpino, but ended its regular season with a 17-5 loss at Medway.
Ellie Lyons also had a goal for Norton, which trailed 11-4 at halftime. Ella McGuinness had seven saves.
The Lancers (9-11) await their postseason assignment. As of Friday morning, the Lancers were slotted as the No. 24 team in Div. 3.
Apponequet 18, Dighton-Rehoboth 6
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth had three goals from Lily Nees, two goals from Olivia Thibert and one from Kylie Palmer in its loss. The Falcons (8-8) host East Bridgewater Thursday.