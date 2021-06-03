MEDWAY — The Norton High girls’ lacrosse team fell 15-6 to Medway High in a Tri-Valley League match Thursday.
Ava Gesner scored three goals for the Lancers. Emma Cochrane, Isabella Darpino and Jill Perkins each scored one goal.
Kylie Bowden-Credit totaled eight saves in goal for Norton, which hosts Dedham Monday.
