ATTLEBORO — Junior midfielder Addison Papagolos scored four goals and had two assists as the Attleboro High girls lacrosse team pasted Sharon High 15-3 on Wednesday.
Sophomore attacker Isabella Cavallini added three goals and had two assists, freshman attacker Amelia Collins scored two goals and had an assist, and Molly Moore contributed one goal and two assists.
Ella Stromfors, a three-year starter who is one of five seniors for the Bombardiers, scored her first varsity goal. Gigi Sprovieri and Meg Ferreira each scored a goal, Jordan Mooney scored twice with one assist and Stella Krawiec had three assists.
“It was all about the seniors tonight,” Attleboro head coach Shane Collins said. “Ella is the absolute heart of our defense. It was great to see her score that first varsity goal.”
Sophomore goalie Peyton McAuliffe made seven saves in net for the win.
The Bombardiers (11-6) wrap their regular season on Thursday at home against North Attleboro (6-12).
Bishop Feehan 12, Canton 8
CANTON — The Shamrocks held on to a four-goal lead at halftime at 8-4 to come out on top.
Bishop Feehan had three goals each from Sam Buonaccorsi, Allie Buonaccorsi and Maddy Fitzgerald. Sam Buonaccorsi also had four assists and Sydney Smith added two goals.
Chloe Bryda made 14 saves for Feehan (11-6), which visits Scituate on Friday.
Oliver Ames 20, North Attleboro 8
EASTON — Ellie Regan was on her game in the Rocketeer’ loss, scoring five runs.
Lily Ramm scored twice and Rory McGinley scored once. Caroline Folan had two assists.
North Attleboro (6-12) plays at Attleboro on Thursday.
Dedham 7, Norton 5
NORTON — The Lancers had two goals and three assists from Emma Cochrane in their loss.
Ellie Lyons had three goals and Ella McPartland had two assists for Norton while Ella McGuinness stopped seven shots. Norton (6-13) hosts Southeastern on Thursday.
Apponequet 23, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
APPONEQUET — Scoring twice for the Falcons (10-7) were Lily Nees and Olivia Thibert.
Nees also had an assist and 10 draws. Olivia Gabriel and Gia Papa added a goal and assist each. Karina Bosco also scored a goal with five draws for the Falcons, who had 19 turnovers, which Apponequet converted to 11 goals.
In goal for D-R, Ava Escobar had 10 saves. Dighton-Rehoboth hosts Seekonk on Friday.