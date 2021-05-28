LAKEVILLE -- After a competitive first half, the Seekonk High girls lacrosse team was unable to keep pace with Apponequet Regional High's potent offense in the second half to drop an 18-7 South Coast Conference decision Friday.
The teams went into halftime tied, but a lack of experience in goal came back to bite Seekonk, as they were outscored 13-2 after the break in the Hockomock League loss.
After their starting goalie came out, Evamarie Nery and Anna Murphy were thrust into goal. Nery, a freshman, finished with six saves. Murphy, who was playing her first game of organized lacrosse ever, finished with four.
Camryn Loomis was a bright spot for the Seekonk offensive attack. She finished the game with five goals.
Seekonk (2-2) will face Borne in their next game Monday.
Old Rochester 19, Dighton-Rehoboth 11
REHOBOTH -- A five-goal outing from Karina Bosco was not enough for the Falcons in their South Coast Conference matchup against the Bulldogs Friday.
Sarah Uhrig played well in goal, making 11 saves in three quarters, but Old Rehoboth simply got off too many shots to be stopped.
Dighton-Rehoboth (0-4) will take on Greater New Bedford Vocational in search of their first win of the season Monday.
