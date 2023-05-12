ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team earned a 13-3 win over Mansfield High on Friday, celebrating ‘Senior Night’ with a Hockomock League blowout at home.

The Shamrocks never trailed in the win, scoring five straight goals in the opening half. A goal from Emma Van Allen less than a minute in opened the game and the Shamrocks reeled off goals from Sam Buonacorsi, Marisa Pereira and Sydney Smith before the Hornets answered.

