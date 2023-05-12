ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team earned a 13-3 win over Mansfield High on Friday, celebrating ‘Senior Night’ with a Hockomock League blowout at home.
The Shamrocks never trailed in the win, scoring five straight goals in the opening half. A goal from Emma Van Allen less than a minute in opened the game and the Shamrocks reeled off goals from Sam Buonacorsi, Marisa Pereira and Sydney Smith before the Hornets answered.
Mansfield’s Gabriella Palanza netted a goal at the 14;36 mark to cut the deficit to 5-1. Bishop Feehan then ran off three more unanswered goals to enter halftime ahead 9-1.
The Hornets tried to work in a new defensive scheme to limit the Shamrocks, but reverted to man-to-man once the game got tilted away from them.
“We were trying to do a new defense and then we had to go back to man-to-man. I think we did OK, and in the second half we did better,” Mansfield head coach Mary Kiley said. “We were one step behind on their cutters. They were cutting right when we were looking to see the ball. Overall, our heads just weren’t in the game today, and I think that affected everybody across the field.”
The scoring subsided in the second half, with both sides scoring less than five minutes into the half. Feehan netted its 10th goal at the 17 minute mark and its 11th with over 15 minutes to go. From the 11th minute on, the Shamrocks played a man down.
“I feel like we definitely made adjustments based on what they were doing,” Kiley said of the second half. “They were sending cutters and we were making sure our sticks were in the passing lane and we were pressuring the ball a little more. ... They were man down, so we tried to spread it out on attack, but it was tough mentally. Hopefully on Monday, we can bring it back.”
The Shamrocks were challenged entering the game to dial in mentally. Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Vitelli said his girls lived up to the challenge, and he felt their mentality shift early in the game.
“I think it’s really the first time they’ve heard me say that, challenge them to not be cocky, but have a little confident swag,” Vitelli said. “This is your home field, this is your Senior Night. Beat this team in warm-ups and don’t hope you go out and play really well. Go out, play well, and own the moment. We dominated on the draws, and that’s where the game is won.
“I felt that swagger from them from the very beginning,” Vitelli added. “Hopefully, that’s something they can manufacture on their own going forward.”
The Shamrocks were led in scoring by Buonaccorsi’s three goals and two assists, while Maddy Fitzgerald scored twice. Six other goal scorers entered the book for Bishop Feehan.
“I thought, defensively, we played really well, and we might have played even better when we were a man down,” Vitelli said. “Our first half, overall, was one of our best halves of the year. It was tough in the second because of a lot of gratuitous whistles, and it took us out of our rhythym and game. We said in the last 11 minutes we were just trying to survive, chewing time off the clock. We didn’t get to do as much as I hoped we could have done in the second offensively, but we had to adjust and what was on the field.”
The Shamrocks (9-4) return on Monday, hosting Boston Latin. Mansfield (5-8) hosts Taunton on Monday.
