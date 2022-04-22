WALPOLE — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team fell to Walpole High Friday, losing 19-8 on the road.
The Warriors had six goal scorers, with Mary Collins leading the way with three. Mya Waryasand Cate Noone each had a goal with two assists. Grace Riley, Val Beigel and Paige Curran each scored once.
Audrey Campbell made 13 saves in net for Foxboro (4-2, 3-0), which hosts Oliver Ames on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 14, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks rolled to the Hockomock League win with Betsy Norko getting her 100th career high school point.
Bishop Feehan led 10-0 at halftime as Norko finished with two goals and two assists. Livi Brennan and Kendall Herrick each scored three goals while Sydney Smith added two goals and three assists. Herrick also had assists, racking up two. Charlotte Wymes netted two.
Feehan’s Keira Cronin made six saves.
Feehan (6-0) hosts Bishop Fenwick on Monday while North Attleboro (1-4, 0-3) will visit Attleboro.
Apponequet 13, Seekonk 3
APPONEQUET — A halftime score of 6-1 was too much for Seekonk to overcome.
Cam Loomis scored three goals for the Warriors. Seekonk (2-3) will host Bourne on Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 16, Greater New Bedford Voke 13DIGHTON — Karina Bosco’s eight points led the team in Dighton-Rehoboth’s win over Greater New Bedford Voke.
Bosco scored seven goals while adding an assist. D-R netted three goals before intermission, entering the break ahead 9-5.
Kylie Plamer and Marrison Levesque had three goals each, while Olivia Gabriel, Olivia Thibert and Cassie Lunghi each scored once.
Rachel Zankul took over for Ava Escobar midway through the game due to injury, and was a key player in maintaining the lead for D-R, said head coach Kara Bosco.
D-R moves to 5-0, and will play Old Rochester Regional on Wednesday.