BRIDGEWATER — The Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team rolled to a 19-5 win over Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High on Monday.
Sydney Smith was a “one person wrecking crew,” per head coach Mike Vitelli, scoring four goals with four assists to leads the Shamrocks (15-2). Smith has 21 points in her last three games.
Joining her in the scoring parade was Maddy Fitzgerald with four goals and Alice Taylor, Betsy Norko and Hannah Ray with two goals each. Taylor also had two assists.
The Shamrocks play Wednesday, visiting Natick to end their regular season.