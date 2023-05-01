FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team continued to blow past opponents on Monday afternoon, dominating Mansfield High, 18-6, in a Hockomock League Davenport Division blowout.
The Warriors, 10-1 overall, hold a firm lead in the Davenport Division with a record of 7-0. The Hornets fell to 4-6, and 3-4 in the league.
Ever since losing to Walpole in mid-April, the Warriors have been firing on all cylinders.
“They’re really hard-working girls and that’s never really been an issue at practice,” Foxboro head coach Kathleen McCullough said. “They want to get better. That’s our theme, ‘Better every day.’ They push each other and they’ve been playing together a long time. I think they’re just gelling really well together right now. We’re riding with that.”
Foxboro established control and a pace to the match from the jump with a goal from Cate Noone less than a minute in and a goal from Paige Curran just over two minutes later for a quick 2-0 lead on Senior Night, which was celebrated by the Warriors ahead of the opening draw.
“We’ve talked about that, putting together a full game and coming right out right off the first whistle,” McCullough said. “That’s been our goal the last two weeks. From the start, not coming out flat and waiting to adjust, just setting the tone from the first whistle.”
The Warriors continued to stack their lead with goals from Val Beigel, Curran (two), Addison Riley and Mya Waryas before the game had eclipsed 10 minutes, putting Foxboro ahead 7-0. Mansfield answered with its first goal at 13:52 in the first half from Brooke Butler.
Mansfield added another 60 seconds later on another Butler score off a penalty. Despite the two quick goals Mansfield faced an uphill battle all day against a strong and experienced Foxboro attack that did not take its foot off the gas in the first 25 minutes.
By halftime, Foxboro led 14-3. With a running clock in action, Foxboro held Mansfield at bay the rest of the way despite the Hornets playing strong on the defensive end over the final 25 minutes.
Mansfield held Foxboro to a 4-3 difference in the final 25 minutes a play for at least one promising outcome for Mansfield head coach Mary Kiley.
“We worked a lot on defense yesterday, knowing this would be the case so we really did focus on changing up the defense trying to pressure the ball,” Kiley said. “We’re working on a new defense too, so we have slides there and a lot of communication. That was our biggest thing. Forcing them to do something as opposed to drive on us. I think they did awesome on defense today. Caitlyn (Zajac) was back in goalie and we weren’t focused on the score. It was, play our game and get better.”
Mansfield was led by Butler’s three goals, all in the first half. Lola Varricchione scored twice in the second half and Rose Maher scored once. Foxboro had seven goals and two assists from Curran. Noone added six assists and a goal, Waryas had three goals with three assists, Val Beigel scored three times while assisting on two and Mary Collins scored twice. Foxboro’s Addie Riley and Grace Riley had one goal each.
Foxboro returns on Wednesday at Canton in search of its fifth straight win.
