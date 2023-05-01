FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team continued to blow past opponents on Monday afternoon, dominating Mansfield High, 18-6, in a Hockomock League Davenport Division blowout.

The Warriors, 10-1 overall, hold a firm lead in the Davenport Division with a record of 7-0. The Hornets fell to 4-6, and 3-4 in the league.

