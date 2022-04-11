ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team cruised to an 18-1 blowout of Bishop Stang High on Monday as Betsy Norko, Laura Carey and Kendall Herrick each had three goals.
Kristy Norko added two goals and two assists for Feehan, whch bolted to a 12-1 halftime lead.
Sydney Smith, Charlotte Wymes, Maddy Fitzgerald and Brenna Vitelli tallied two goals apiece with Vitelli adding two assists for the Shamrocks (4-0_. Sam Buonaccorsi and Livi Brennen had thee assists and two assists, respectively, while each adding a goal.
“We are doing a much better job of eliminating mental mistakes which is leading to much better play,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Vitelli said.
Keira Cronin made six saves in goal to help secure the win for Feehan, which travels to St. Mary’s of Lynn on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start.
Milford 15, Attleboro 5
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro had two goals from Isabella Cavallini in a loss to Milford.
Other scorers for the Bombardiers included Addison Papagolos, Olivia Calderone and Jordan Mooney. All had one goal each.
Attleboro (0-3) will return to the field on Thursday, playing Mansfield in Mansfield at 3:45 p.m.
Hingham 18, Foxboro 10
FOXBORO — Four goals each from Paige Curran and Mya Waryas was not enough for Foxboro in its loss to Hingham.
Curran and Waryas each had assists. Cate Noone and Val Beigel also had goals. Lilli Jones made five saves for the Warriors.
Foxboro (3-1) will play Taunton at 3:34 p.m. on Thursday in its next game.
King Philip 16, Taunton 0
WRENTHAM — Four King Philip players scored multile goals to help lead the Warriors to the shutout of Taunton.
Makenzie McDevitt scored three goals while Julia Marsden, Haley Izydorczak and Abby MaCdonald each had two goals. Marsden and Isydorczak also each had one assist.
Sammy Cloudier had four draw controls and a score in the win as well.
King Philip (3-0) will take on Oliver Ames, hitting the road on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. start.
Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Seekonk 14 (OT)
NORTH DIGHTON — The Falcons and Warriors needed sudden death overtime to determine a winner, as D-R’s Cassie Lunghi delivered the final goal of the match.
A turnover by Lily Needs in the defensive end helped create the opportunity for Lunghi. Karina Bosco led the way for D-R with seven goals and an assist while Ava Escobar made “key saves in the defensive end,” according to D-R head coach Kara Bosco.