WRENTHAM — Julia Marsden and Haley Izydorcyk each scored three goals as the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ lacrosse team overpowered Mansfield High 12-1 Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
The Warriors (3-0) built an 8-0 halftime lead as goalie Emily Campbell totaled eight saves.
Lily Brown and Peyton Mellman each added two goals for KP. The Warriors visit the Hornets (1-2) Friday.
Bishop Feehan 15, Cardinal Spellman 1
ATTLEBORO — Seniors Tania Giansante and Katie Faust each scored four goals in the Catholic Central League rout. aRiley Brennan totaled five saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, which led 11-0 at halftime.
Anna Ray and Annie D’Ambrosio scored their first goals for the Shamrocks (2-1), who visit St. Mary’s Friday.
Foxboro 19, Sharon 4
FOXBORO — Sophomore Paige Curran collected six goals and three assists as the Warriors cruised. Ella Waryas and Lily Vey each had three goals while Mya Waryas had two goals. Maddie Maher totaled six saves in net.
The Warriors visit Sharon Thursday.
Taunton 11, Attleboro 7
ATTLEBORO — Bella Salviati scored three goals, but the Bombardiers trailed the entire way in the Hockomock League loss.
Taunton won 17 of 20 draw controls while Maggie Porreca totaled 13 saves in goal for AHS.
Hannah Webster, Olivia Calderone, Jordan Mooney and Moallory Moore each scored single goals for Attleboro (0-4). AHS hosts Foxboro Monday.
Norton 17, Bellingham 5NORTON — Ava Gesner scored six goals as the Lancers romped to the Tri-Valley League win.
Isabella Darpino and Emma Cochrane each added four goals for Norton, which led 8-3 at halftime.
Kaylin Hebert scored twice and Gianna Bellavance had one goal.
Kaylie Bowden-Credit totaled eight saves in goal.
The Lancers (2-2) meet Dover-Sherborn Friday.
