WALPOLE — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team had five different goal scorers with Val Beigel leading the way with three goals, but it wasn’t enough as Walpole High handed the Warriors their first loss of the season 11-7 on Tuesday.
The Warriors’ Paige Curran and Mya Waryas both had one goal and two assists. Cate Noone had a goal and an assist and Mary Collins had one goal.
In net for Foxboro was Audrey Campebell with 10 saves. Foxboro (6-1) next plays on Monday, hosting Hopkinton.
Franklin 15, Bishop Feehan 2
FRANKLIN — Bishop Feehan scored only twice in a heavy loss to Franklin.
Kendall Herrick scored twice for Feehan, getting assisted each time by Syd Smith and Sam Buonaccorsi.
The Shamrocks (4-2) visits Cohasset on Monday.
Medfield 17, King Philip 15
MEDFIELD — The Warriors dropped a road match against Medfield by two scores.
Nikki McDonald netted six goals in the loss while Alyssa Legere scored four times and had one assist.
King Philip (4-2) hosts Walpole on Thursday.
Mansfield 11, Mount Hope (R.I.) 10
MANSFIELD — The Hornets had three goals apiece from Ava Adams, Lola Varricchione and Rose Maher to prevail.
Varricchione had an assist and five draw controls as well.
Stella Moore added one goal and Ella Souza added an assist. Carys Colby had seven draw controls.
Mansfield’s Lana DiSangro totalled nine saves in goal.
Mansfield (4-2) hosts Framingham on Friday.