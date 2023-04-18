WALPOLE — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team had five different goal scorers with Val Beigel leading the way with three goals, but it wasn’t enough as Walpole High handed the Warriors their first loss of the season 11-7 on Tuesday.

The Warriors’ Paige Curran and Mya Waryas both had one goal and two assists. Cate Noone had a goal and an assist and Mary Collins had one goal.