WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team fell to Walpole High on Thursday, 14-6, despite three goals from Nikki McDonald.
The Warriors (4-3) also had two scores from Sammy Cloutier and Makenzie McDevitt added one goal.
Kaitlyn Parish made 10 saves in goal for King Philip, which visits Mansfield on Tuesday.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers romped at home to post their first win of the season and improve to 1-5. The Rocketeers travel to Franklin on Tuesday.