FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team rolled past Hopkinton High 15-8 on Monday, getting seven points from Mya Waryas while Paige Curran and Val Beigel scored four goals each.
Waryas had five assists and scored twice. Mary Collins added three goals, Addie Riley had a goal and an assist and Cate Noone had a goal and two assists. Curran had two assists.
Sofie Lucente had two saves in net for Foxboro (7-1), which travels to Milford on Tuesday.
Norton 15, Seekonk 12
SEEKONK — The Landers outlasted the Warriors, extending an 8-7 halftime lead in the second half.
Norton was led in scoring by Emma Cochrane’s six goals and two assists. Ella McPartland had four goals and five assists. Ellie Lyons added four goals, Claire Griffith had one goal and Ella Steele had two assists.
In net for Norton was Ella McGuinness with six saves. Norton (4-3) visits Ashland on Wednesday. Seekonk (1-5) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 12, East Bridgewater 4
DIGHTON — The Falcons had six goals and eight draws from Karina Bosco to roll to the win.
D-R also had one goal each from Lily Nees, Olivia Thibert , Ainsley Zibrida, Gia Papa, Becky Davis and Kelsey Palmer. Nees added three assists while Mara Levesque and Thibert added two assists.
Sophie Darling (three saves) and Ava Escobar (one save) shared the duties in goal for D-R (4-2). The Falcons visit Seekonk on Wednesday.