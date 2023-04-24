FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team rolled past Hopkinton High 15-8 on Monday, getting seven points from Mya Waryas while Paige Curran and Val Beigel scored four goals each.

Waryas had five assists and scored twice. Mary Collins added three goals, Addie Riley had a goal and an assist and Cate Noone had a goal and two assists. Curran had two assists.

