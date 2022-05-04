FOXBORO — Mya Waryas and Paige Curran had a day to remember on the field at Foxboro High Wednesday, with both juniors crossing milestone marks in the Foxboro girls lacrosse team’s 19-1 win over Attleboro High.
Waryas tallied her 100th career assist with five points while Curran tallied eight goals to score her 100th varsity goal.
The tandem was all over the place as Waryas tallied two goals and three assists) while Curran also added two assists for 10 points.
Waryas’ 100th career point came in the first half, helping Curran score to make it a 12-0 game. The decision to pass off to her teammate and close friend, sums up who she is as a person and a player, said Foxboro head coach Kathleen McCullough.
“She had an opportunity to get her 100th (point) and she passed it off for an assist,” McCullough said. “That’s Mya Waryas in a nutshell. She’s looking for others all the time and I’m very proud of her. She didn’t have to do that, but that was really cool to see.”
Curran’s milestone goal came with under five minutes to go in the second half. She went around the back of the net to score to make it 18-0.
The expectation for her to get to 100 wasn’t on the minds of Foxboro’s coaching staff entering the day, according to McCullough.
“We weren’t necessarily planning for this today, but as she knocked in a few, once you get close it’s hard not to set her up,” McCullough said. “I had to insist she go for it because wanted to stop and make sure she’s being respectful (of Attleboro). She’s awesome.”
The tandem on attack will likely return next spring with their status among all-time greats for Foxboro girls lacrosse put in stone. Even with still plenty of time left on their high school careers, Waryas and Curran are turning the heads of underclassmen as role models and players to emulate on the field.
“They’re really close friends as is, and are vocal leaders — their action obviously speaks louder,” McCullough said. “Some of our freshmen, they watch (Waryas and Curran) and they say ‘oh, I want to be able to do that.’ It’s watching them in practice, mimic what they’re doing and ask them questions because they play year round and have a lot of experience. I’m fortunate to have another year with them.”
The Warriors struck early and often, going up 5-0 before five minutes had passed in the game. By 10 minutes, the Warriors were up 8-0, and entered half with a commanding 12-0 lead.
Foxboro had ample time to work on things in the attacking third, regularly slowing down a breakout rush to formulate an offensive attack. McCullough said the Warriors worked in some seldom used plays, while also getting in a healthy rotation of players to ensure everyone was getting a chance to work.
“We added in things in certain games we just can’t work through, that was certainly the goal today,” McCullough said. “Also with stick work, we had set some goals with drops and focused on some things we can control with our own tempo.”
A smothering offense led to Attleboro seldom getting a chance to break out into an offensive rush. The Bombardiers’ first attacking rush came with 8:30 to go in the first half, with its first scoring chance coming two minutes later on a shot by Addison Papagolos that rang off the post.
It wasn’t until the 1:29 mark in the second half where Attleboro got on the board, scoring from an 8-meter penalty shot from Isabella Cavallini to make it 19-1.
Attleboro head coach Chrissy Quinn said much of the damage done in holding the Bombardiers back was losing the ball in transition. Several chances to break out into an offense were stopped by Foxboro knocking the ball out of Attleboro’s possession or undercutting a pass near midfield.
“I think the defense did well, we just lost it on transitions and didn’t have the opportunity,” Quinn said. “We lost quite a few opportunities to get in the offensive zone, and they didn’t lose any. That’s the difference in keeping it competitive.”
Quinn said the defense did a good job and is proud of her girls in handling a multi-dimensional offense like Foxboro.
“They’re fast and they’ve got a lot of really good players, so they have a lot of options,” Quinn said. “I think our defense played excellent. I’m extremely proud of our defense, that’s where it could have been a lot different. It could have been a lot more.”
Foxboro also had multi-point scorers in Cate Noone (one goal, four assists), Val Biegel (four goals) and Mary Collins (four assists)