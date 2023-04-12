ATTLEBORO — Led by five goals apiece from Mya Waryas and Paige Curran, the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team easily dispatched Attleboro High, 18-5, on Wednesday.
The Warriors held a 9-2 lead at half and held on the rest of the way to improve to 5-0 while Attleboro fell to 2-3.
Mary Collins had two goals and two assists and Val Beigel had three goals for Foxboro. Addie Riley scored twice and assisted once and Cate Noone assisted three times while scoring once. Waryas also had three assists.
Attleboro was led by Amelia Collins’ and Isabella Cavallini’s two goals each. Foxboro’s Audrey Campbell had two saves in net while Attleboro’s Peyton McAuliffe collected 15 saves.
Foxboro visits Cohasset on Thursday while Attleboro travels to Norton.
King Philip 19, Milford 4
WRENTHAM — The Warriors cruised with 10 players getting in the scorebook with at least a point.
Makenzie McDevitt led the Warriors with nine points. Nikki McDonald had four goals, and Alyssa Legere, Lily McNulty, Emily Heslin and Abby MacDonald each had two goals.
In net for King Philip was Haley Bright with five saves. King Philip (4-1) plays Tuesday at Medfield.
Mansfield 16, North Attleboro 6
MANSFIELD — Mansfield led 7-4 at the half and pulled away in the second half from North Attleboro.
The Hornets were led by Ava Adams’ five goals. Scoring two goals each were Cammy Shanteler, Tessa Johnson, Lola Varricchione, Ella Palanza and Stella Moore. Rose Maher and Moore had two assists while Carys Colby and Ella Souza each had one.
Mansfield’s Caitlyn Zajac had eight saves in goal.
Norton 6, Dedham 4
DEDHAM — Norton faced a 4-2 deficit at , but rallied to the win, led by Emma Cochrane’s three goals.
Ella McPartland had four assists and scored once. Scoring twice was Ellie Lyons and scoring once was Ella Steele. Charlotte Richmond and Lyons also had assists.
In net for Norton was Ella McGuinness with 11 saves, getting help on defense from Claire Griffith.
Norton (3-2) hosts Attleboro on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 18, Bishop Stang 0
DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks took a 10-0 lead at halftime to improve to 3-0.
Sam Buonaccorsi had three goals with two assists while Ally Buonaccorsi had three goals as well. The Shamrocks had six combined goals from the midfield with Charlotte Wymes, Gabi Brennan and Kendall Herrick each tallying two goals. Sophie Case came off the bench to provide a goal and three assists.
Keira Cronin stopped 10 saves to preserve the shutout.
Feehan hosts Concord-Carlisle on Thursday.