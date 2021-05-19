MILFORD — Senior Hannah Webster and freshman Molly Moore each scored four goals as the Attleboro High girls’ lacrosse team broke into the win column for the first time this season with a 12-9 victory over Milford High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Bella Salviati and Addison Papagolos each had two goals for the Bombardiers (1-5). Maddie Porreca totaled 22 saves in goal.
The Bombardiers host the Scarlet Hawks in a 4:15 p.m match Thursday.
Foxboro 19, Oliver Ames 4
FOXBORO — Ella Waryas tallied five goals and set up five others as Foxboro rolled to the Hockomock League win. The Warriors (5-1) staked an 11-1 halftime lead.
Lily Vey (four goals, three assists) and Paige Curran (three goals, four assists) also factored prominently into the Warrior attack. Goalie Maddie Maher made three saves.
Foxboro meets Oliver Ames Friday.
Bishop Feehan 19, Arlington Catholic 5
ARLINGTON — Katie Faust and Livi Brennan each scored three goals as the Shamrocks won the Catholic Central League match. The Shamrocks (5-1) broke out to a 14-3 halftime lead.
Bri Murphy (four assists), Sam Buonaccorsi (three assists), Tania Giansante, Syd Smith, Ali Rudolph and Kristy Norko each had two goals.
Bishop Feehan hosts St. Mary’s of Lynn Saturday.
Norwood 16, Norton 0
NORTON — The Mustangs controlled the draws and ball possession, running out to an 11-0 halftime lead in winning the Tri-Valley League match.
The Lancers (2-3) travel to Ashland Friday.
Franklin 19, King Philip 3
FRANKLIN — The unbeaten Panthers broke out to a 12-2 halftime lead and never allowed King Philip a recovery chance in the Hockomock League win.
Junior Julia Marsden netted two goals for King Philip (5-1), which has a rematch with Franklin on Friday at Macktaz Field.
