ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High and Attleboro High girls soccer teams went scoreless through regulation, leaving it up to penalty kicks to decide a winner in the annual Blue-Red Cup game on Thursday night.

The Bombardiers emerged victorious, winning 4-3 in penalty kicks to clinch the trophy. North’s Lily Adams was named team MVP and Attleboro goalie Lexi Campbell won her team’s respective MVP award.