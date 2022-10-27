ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High and Attleboro High girls soccer teams went scoreless through regulation, leaving it up to penalty kicks to decide a winner in the annual Blue-Red Cup game on Thursday night.
The Bombardiers emerged victorious, winning 4-3 in penalty kicks to clinch the trophy. North’s Lily Adams was named team MVP and Attleboro goalie Lexi Campbell won her team’s respective MVP award.
After missing the first kick, the Rocketeers were down a goal until the Bombardiers missed their third kick. Down to the final round, Caroline Ferrin’s shot was turned aside to end the PKs in Attleboro’s favor.
“Penalty kicks are a funny thing because when you get up there, you have to have a target in mind,” Burgess said. “You have to totally commit to it and if you have any doubt at all, you’re not going to convert. We had a bunch of girls step up (to kick). It came down to the final round.”
The Rocketeers kicked into the wind in the first half and the Bombardiers had the benefit in the second half, with the wind adding to the opportunities for both offenses.
North’s best chance to break the draw was an early corner kick that just went wide of the goal and a second-half breakaway that went wide.
North’s Maddie Ferrin turned aside a flurry of shots from distance by Attleboro to force the penalty kicks.
“Lots of chances for us, but we just couldn’t pull away,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said.
North Attleboro ends the regular season at 3-10-6 and awaits a potential playoff spot as one of the bubble teams. The Rocketeers are ranked No. 34 in Division 2, the first team out of the postseason race.
Attleboro (7-9-2) awaits a postseason spot as the No. 28 team in Division 1.
Oliver Ames 2 Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Oliver Ames scored its first goal in the 33rd minute, and added another with 17 minutes left to play. OA locked up the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title while Foxboro finishes at 4-11-3.
King Philip 3, Taunton 1
WRENTHAM — King Philip had three different goal scorers in its Hockomock League win.
KP’s Kylie Menendez scored first at the 26:32 mark in the first half off a steal inside 18 yards and putting the ball into a low corner past the keeper,
Brooke Noonan scored the second goal for King Philip, which proved to be the game winner at the 34:01 mark in the first half, booting a corner that bent its way into the goal. Ella Pisani’s score on a cross from Eilish McGowen just under 15 minutes into the second half gave KP added insurance in the win.
King Philip (13-4-1) hosts Oliver Ames on Tuesday.
Durfee 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0DURFEE — The Falcons’ Haleigh Kelley turned aside 25 shots in goal, but it was’t enough for D-R.
A relentless Durfee attack broke through in the 59h minute, rocketing a shot past Kelley from 35 yards out.
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-6-5) plays Greater New Bedford Voke on Friday to close the regular season.
Norton 2, Millis 0
NORTON — The Lancers’ Cam Doyle scored the first goal of the game off a penalty kick and Lily Newell added the second goal, a header that came from a cross off Cam Doyle’s foot.
Norton dominated possession from the back to the top line, with goalie Kaylin Hebert (two saves) barely touching the ball.
Norton (8-4-7) awaits its postseason pairing as the No. 16 team in the Division 3 rankings.