FOXBORO — The Attleboro High girls soccer team posted a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Foxboro High Wednesday in their Hockomock League defensive showdown.
After a great individual run downfield, Attleboro’s Tatum O’Brien drew a foul in the box, with Jamie Davies finishing off the penalty kick for a 1-0 halftime lead. The Bombardiers doubled their advantage in the second half when Zedna Gjoni headed home a Kacey Parker free kick.
“Today was a great team effort and our first complete game we have played on both ends of the field all season,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said.
Bombardiers keeper Lexi Campbell played well in goal to earn the shutout.
Attleboro (3-3-1) plays Foxboro (2-4-1) again on Friday at 5:45 p.m. at home.
King Phillip 7 Sharon 2
SHARON— King Phillip cruised to the victory with seven goal scorers.
Ella Pisani finished with a goal and four assists for the Warriors while Rachel DeFlaminis scored a goal and collected two assists.
King Phillip (5-1-1) heads to North Attleboro (1-4-4) on Friday afternoon.
Oliver Ames 4 North Attleboro 1
EASTON — North Attleboro was handed its third loss of the season as freshman Angelina Bostock picked up the lone goal for her first varsity goal. Casey Butanowicz notched the assist.
North Attleboro (1-4-4) hosts King Phillip (5-1-1) on Friday.
Apponequet 5 Seekonk 0
LAKEVILLE— Seekonk came up short despite goalie Lauren Calabro and defender Ella Gardner both turning in good performances from the back.
Seekonk (3-4-1) heads to Wareham Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Case 0
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth’s rout opened with a Lily Nees score two minutes into the game and the Falcons never looked back.
Nees’ score came with an assist from Alexis Leonard. Following the goal, Case tried to park the bus in front and allowed D-R to throw shots on net.
In the 35th minute, Leonard scored off a pass from her sister Cailee Leonard to make it 2-0.
The Falcons kept the pressure on in the second half as Case remained defensive, but goals from underclassmen Maggie Kazaniian, Kohra Oullette and McKayla West saw D-R extend its lead to five.
D-R (5-3-3) plays again on Monday, visiting Old Rochester Regional.