FOXBORO — The Attleboro High girls soccer team posted a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Foxboro High Wednesday in their Hockomock League defensive showdown.

After a great individual run downfield, Attleboro’s Tatum O’Brien drew a foul in the box, with Jamie Davies finishing off the penalty kick for a 1-0 halftime lead. The Bombardiers doubled their advantage in the second half when Zedna Gjoni headed home a Kacey Parker free kick.