ATTLEBORO — Pressing forward repeatedly, the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team was rewarded for its aggressive, attacking nature in securing a 3-0 victory over New Bedford High Tuesday in a non-league match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Surviving some slipshod first five minutes of the season and then creating eight true scoring chances and a half-dozen corner kicks through a fruitless first half of action, the Bombardiers then tallied a trio of second-half goals, including two within two minutes, to trump the Whalers.
Sophomore Bethany Alves scored the match-winner for the Bombardiers in the 47th minute, junior Kacey Parker delivered goal No. 2 in the 49th minute and sophomore Jamie Davies added the third AHS goal in the 71st minute of the match.
At the other end of the pitch, freshman Jessica Jennison started on the goal line and made two saves over the initial 56 minutes of the match. Then Alexa Campbell preserved the shutout over the final 24 minutes with another pair of saves, denying the Whalers on a point-blank breakaway bid in the 78th minute, while turning and catching the air-borne ball before it crossed the goal line.
“A lot of these girls were on junior varsity,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said of the first extensive prime time varsity minutes for many of the Bombardiers. “We need to come together.”
The Bombardiers did for the final 75 minutes of the match, building out of the backline of captain Olivia Calderone, Lindsey Anastasia, Ayla Santoro and Ella Stromfors.
Alves scored a go-ahead goal seven minutes into the second half, corralling a loose ball, turning a pair of Whaler defenders inside-out and then labeling a right-footed shot low to the left corner.
Two minutes later, Parker put the ball in the back of the Whaler net from South Attleboro. The sophomore midfielder uncorked a high ball from the extreme right sideline 30 yards out that found its way into the far corner.
Davies, who had another terrific point-blank shot denied in the 52nd minute, finally touched the twine with nine minutes left. Angel Duran took control of a loose ball atop the penalty box area and slipped it to Davies on the right, who blasted the ball to the far left corner.
“In the first half, we created a lot of pressure, but we couldn’t put the ball in the net,” Santos said of the slew of scoring chances, not as well as corner kicks in the third, sixth, 15th (twice), 22nd and 40th minutes. “After the first five minutes, we kind of woke up.”
Davies had four opportunities to find the back of the Whaler net, while Gabriella Sprovieri had a great scoring chance on a loose ball rebound on the goal line in the 31st minute.
Davies nearly put AHS in front on a breakaway down the left flank in the 29th minute; a point-blank shot in the 31st minute; a right-footed drive from atop the penalty box area in the 38th minute; and a drive off of the crossbar in the 39th minute.
Also, Allison Haigh drilled a shot in the 14th minute that was denied and Emily Khang labeled a pair of shots at the New Bedford net within the penalty box area in the 16th and 31st minutes.
“These kids are excited to play soccer again,” Santos said, alluding to the masked, abbreviated COVID-19 fall season. “These kids have a lot of heart and a lot of fight.”
Attleboro will be put to the test Thursday at Tozier-Cassidy Field against Hockomock League power Oliver Ames.
