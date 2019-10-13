ATTLEBORO — With goals from six different scorers, the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team registered a 6-1 win over Cardinal Spellman High in a non-league match at McGrath Stadium Saturday.
The Shamrocks (11-0-1) bolted out to a 5-1 lead by halftime, while Amelia Hohos and Maddie Breckner shared the goaltending duties with eight combined saves.
“We played phenomenal and when you have six different scorers, that shows good balance,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said.
Hailey Goodman (two assists) put the Shamrocks in the lead in the sixth minute, with Grace Robison scoring three minutes later. Anna Jones (18 ,omites), Francesca Yanchuk (31) and Sydney Kofton (39) also scored during the first half for Bishop Feehan, while Lindsay Moskal scored in the second half.
The Shamrocks have a noon kickoff Monday at Bishop Fenwick and return home Tuesday to face Bridgewater-Raynham.
