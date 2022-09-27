NORTON — The Norton High girls soccer team rolled past Ashland High, 7-0, on Tuesday, getting a barrage of goals in the second half to pull away for the win.
The Lancers struck for two goals in the first half from Cam Doyle (second minute) and Kyla Leahy (ninth minute.) Norton tacked on five more goals came in the second half to move to 4-1-2.
Callie Doyle scored in the 48th minute, Zoe Santos scored in the 52nd minute off an assist from Shaylee Owens, Lily Lewell scored in the 60th minute unassisted, Cam Doyle scored in the 63rd minute with an assist from Ownes and Owens scored in the 79th minute off a corner kick.
Goalkeeper Kaylin Hebert locked up a shutout for the Lancers.
Norton plays on Thursday at Holliston.
Mansfield 5, Milford 0
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield's Aly Fernandes scored 45 seconds into the game, setting the tone for the Hornets in its win.
An assist from Olivia Salisbury was credited to Fernandes' goal. Meghan McCann added to the lead 12 minutes later off an assist from Lexi O'Keefe and Fernandes scored again to make it 3-0 off an assist from Maddie Fernandes.
Kara Santos scored off a corner kick from Olivia Dunham and the final goal of the game came 15 seconds into the second half off the boot of Reagan Trout.
In goal Salisbury had one save. Mansfield (3-3-1) plays again on Friday at Stoughton.