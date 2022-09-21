DARTMOUTH — The Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team recorded its fifth consecutive shutout on Wednesday, defeating Bishop Stang High, 6-0, to remain unbeaten.

Feehan jumped ahead 4-0 before halftime and added two more goals in the second half. Kileigh Gorman and Maddy Eddy had two goals each in the opening half before Gabby Gjoni and Gorman added more in the second. Ava Graham and Brooke Kennedy had two assists.