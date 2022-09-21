DARTMOUTH — The Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team recorded its fifth consecutive shutout on Wednesday, defeating Bishop Stang High, 6-0, to remain unbeaten.
Feehan jumped ahead 4-0 before halftime and added two more goals in the second half. Kileigh Gorman and Maddy Eddy had two goals each in the opening half before Gabby Gjoni and Gorman added more in the second. Ava Graham and Brooke Kennedy had two assists.
“We scored a few minutes into the game and it took us probably another 20 minutes to get the second one,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “We get on top of somebody, it’s tough for them. They’ve got to open up the field and have to come up and play us.
“They’re moving the ball pretty well. They’re creating opportunities for everyone.”
Along with the offense, Silva praised the defensive efforts on defense, now with a goal differential of 27-0, which doesn’t include a 5-0 scrimmage win over North Attleboro in late August.
“Five straight shutouts,” Silva said. “Maddie Narducci, Bri Marrero, Amanda Peck, Caitlin Kelley, they’ve played five straight games against teams that come out and play us very hard. ‘m happy with that part of the game as well. I think their confidence is growing as a group and there’s a lot of new players back there. They’ve done an outstanding job.”
Bishop Feehan (5-0) plays at Bishop Fenwick on Saturday at noon.
King Philip 4, Foxboro 1
WRENTHAM — Ella Pisani’s four second-half goals beat Foxboro, moving King Philip to 3-1-1 on the season.
Pisani’s scores were assisted by four different players, with Addisyn Lamouth-Vaughn, Danielle Gresham, Eilish McGowen and Mikayla Thompson helping her find twine.
King Philip hosts Milford on Friday. Foxboro (2-3) plays Stoughton at home on Friday.
Oliver Ames 2, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Oliver Ames led Attleboro 1-0 at the half and extended its lead through the final 40 minutes to beat the Bombardiers at home.
Attleboro was unable to break through a “tough defense that was hard to break down,” said Attleboro coach Steve Stantos. The Bombardiers were also unable to win 50-50 challenges, leading to the defeat.
Next up for Attleboro (2-3) is a home bout with Taunton on Friday.
Mansfield 4, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Mansfield rolled in its shutout win as freshmen sisters Aly And Maddie Fernandes both scored their first varsity goals.
Bridet Hanley and Meghan McCann also netted goals.
Lexi O’Keefe led the Hornets with two assists. Lauren Signoriello and Olivia Dunham each had an assist.
North Attleboro 1, Stoughton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Sydney O’Connor goal just before halftime put the Rocketeers ahead to stay.
O’Connor’s header toward goal on a cross from Kaitlyn Joyce proved to be the game-winning score, sending the Rocketeers home with their first win to make them 1-2-3. North Attleboro visits Franklin on Friday.
Dightion-Rehoboth 0, New Bedford Voke 0
NEW BEDFORD — Dighton-Rehoboth controlled the pace for the first half, but could not get a quality chance on goal. D-R carried the play again in the second half and had chances, but was unable to score.
The Falcons outshot New Bedford Voke, 20-4. D-R (3-2-3) plays on Saturday, hosting New Bedford.