ATTLEBORO — The No. 3 seed Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team is on to the Round of 16 in the MIAA Div. 1 tourney after a 3-0 shutout of No. 30 seed Waltham High on Monday.
The Shamrocks got started with a score by Ava Graham that Feehan coach Phil Silva called a “gritty goal.”
Senior captain Gabby Gjoni collected the second goal of the first half for the Shamrocks.
“I thought we controlled play, but our decision-making and finishing in the final third wasn’t there,” Silva said.
Bishop Feehan senior captains Brianna Marrero and Sydney Kofton controlled the play in midfield that helped guide the Shamrocks.
With a 2-0 lead to start the second half, the Shamrocks made it a three-goal margin on a tally by junior defender Isabelle Graziano, who fired home a shot from the edge of the box to give Feehan breathing room.
Bishop Feehan improved to 19-0 and will host No. 1j9 seeed Hopkinton on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hingham 7, Attleboro 0
HINGHAM — The 31st-ranked Bombardiers were no match for the No. 2 seed Harbormen.
Attleboro goalkeeper Lexi Campbell played well in goal, making several key saves.
“I’m proud of the fight and leadership from our seniors throughout the season,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said.
The Bombardiers finished at 8-10-2.
DIV. 2 Mansfield 3, Walpole 0
MANSFIELD — Led by a Maddie Fernandes two-goal performance, the sixth-seeded Hornets advanced to the Round of 16 by blanking the 27th-seeded Rebels.
Kara Santos and Lyla Nappa picked up assists on Fernandes’ goals while Bridget Hanley scored the final goal for Mansfield off a corner kick from Olivia Dunham.
Olivia Salisbury collected four saves in goal, including a diving stop late in the first half, to post the shutout, extending her school record to 32.
“It was a crucial save,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said of Salisbury’s first-half denial.
Mansfield (12-3-4) hosts No. 11 seed Longmeadow Wednesday.