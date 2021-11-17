WESTWOOD — It was surprising, to say the least, of the scant scoring chances created by the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team.
The Shamrocks were precise with their passing, playing the ball on the ground, building an attack and pushing forward, but were met with formidable resistance in their bid for their second straight MIAA Division 1 state championship.
Natick High removed the play-making of Kileigh Gorman and was determined not to allow Kaitryn Franchino any breakaway bids down the flanks while the balls played out of the back line by Anne Pearl and Grace Robison were met with walls.
The No. 6 seed, once-beaten Red Hawks produced two goals over the final 13 minutes of their MIAA Division 1 state semifinal match Wednesday night at Xaverian High to take a 2-0 verdict.
“They didn’t give us chances, no doubt about it,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “They have big, strong kids and they made it difficult for us to get anything going.”
No. 2 seed Bishop Feehan (19-2-1), the 2019 MIAA Division 1 state champion, produced six corner kicks, four during the second half (at 55, 59 and two at 78), but had even fewer opportunities to score over the final 40 minutes than the initial 40 minutes.
“We couldn’t get the ball,” Silva said of the Shamrocks being challenged for ball possession everywhere on the field. “Usually we get stuff in the run of play and we didn’t. We had maybe two or three chances, not even good chances.”
Natick (15-1-5, including a first-round 4-0 win over Attleboro) has yet to surrender a goal in four postseason matches since suffering its lone loss to Wellesley in the regular season finale. Senior captain and goalkeeper Allison Jeter had taken playoff blankings of AHS, Needham and Acton-Boxboro, then had to make seven saves — all on long balls or loose balls — in gaining the clean sheet of the Shamrocks, the Scarlet Hawks’ 14th of the season.
“Our goal was to make sure that we settled the ball,” Natick coach Dave Wainwright said. “We were able to find our moments, to get people through and create opportunities. The amount of corners that we had, the throw-in opportunities (by strong-armed Mikayla Henderson) gave us momentum.”
Shamrock senior goalkeeper Amelia Hohos (11 saves, seven during the first half) kept Natick off of the scoreboard for better than 60 minutes, while backline defenders, seniors Grace Burke and Pearl admirably responded to the challenges of Henderson’s airballs and eight Natick corner kicks, four during each half.
The Scarlet Hawks gained the lead in the 67th minute on a breakaway bid down the left side by Henderson, finishing off a through ball from Zoe Graves.
In the 77th minute, Emma Grant created a two-goal margin on a loose ball chance, initially created by a Henderson throw-in from the left sideline.
“Our midfielders, their experience in being able to bring the ball down in traffic has been exceptional,” Wainwright said. “We were concerned about bringing the ball down rather than getting the ball forward. For us, being able to compete wherever that ball landed was the difference for us being 2-0.”
“They (Bishop Feehan) are just so athletic and they play very direct,” Wainwright added. “We were focused on bringing the ball to the floor, more than in the air.”
The Shamrocks were unable to create any pressure on any of their four second half corner kicks, while a short-ball chance by Franchino at 59 and her free kick at 68 were unable to find their mark upon Jeter.
“Their throw-ins take so much off the field, the ball is never on the field,” Silva said of the Shamrocks having to defend and chase for possession. “It’s constantly being thrown at our goalkeeper.”
During the first half, Bishop Feehan had several pressures, but no prime scoring chances. A Franchino header off of a Gorman corner kick in the third minute went astray and her potential breakaway bid in the 35th minute was taken away by a Natick defender. Ava Detorie launched long balls in on the Natick net in the ninth and 35th minutes. Pearl labeled a strong long ball from beyond the midfield stripe on net in the 24th minute and Robison had a free kick in the 32nd minute steered clear of danger.
Meanwhile, Natick had four first half corner kicks (at 1, 13, 23 and 26) and Henderson’s throw-ins kept the Shamrock defense on its heels, while forcing the Bishop Feehan offense to play the length of the field, instead of a short field.
“There were two or three times where we looked dangerous and might play something,” Silva said. “But not only were they physical, they were pretty fast too. We struggled to win the ball.”
