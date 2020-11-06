MANSFIELD — The Attleboro High girls’ soccer team took a 2-0 shutout at Mansfield High Friday in a meeting of Hockomock League rivals.
The Bombardiers (3-3-2) took the lead on a direct kick from 25 yards out by Jessica Gates midway through the first quarter. Attleboro doubled its lead over the Hornets (4-2-3) when Briley Harnois converted a third quarter penalty kick
North Attleboro 0, Sharon 0
SHARON — Senior Kaylah Seavey and sophomore Maddie Ferrin each made three saves in the fourth shutout of the season for the Rocketeers in their Hockomock League finale.
North Attleboro had beaten Sharon 2-0 on Wednesday on the artificial turf at home at Beaupre Field, but was unable to generate a goal on the grass at Sharon.
Central defender Katie Manning did not allow the Eagles any chances inside the penalty box area, while Brayden Rice and Caroline Ferrin were solid in the midfield.
North Attleboro (3-4-4) faces Franklin Wednesday.
