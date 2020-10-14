ATTLEBORO — It has been nearly a month since the soccer ball was first dropped to start the reconfigured season for the Attleboro High School girls’ team.
After two weeks of preseason involving COVID-19 restrictive drills, the Bombardiers were prepared to play their first match last week, only to have their home and away Hockomock League series with Taunton High postponed due to health concerns in Taunton.
On Wednesday, the Bombardiers finally opened their season against Milford High at Tozier-Cassidy Field with senior captain Briley Harnois scoring twice in a 2-0 victory.
And even that came with issues as both the Bombardiers and the Scarlet Hawks had, arguably, their best strikers on the sidelines due to coronavirus contact tracing.
The Bombardiers struck for the opening goal in the 12th minute with Harnois finishing off a through ball played in by Jessica Gates and then finishing off the partial breakaway bid with a shot to the lower right corner of the Scarlet Hawks’ net.
Harnois gave the Bombardier some breathing room in the fourth quarter, blasting in a free kick.
The Bombardiers were so staunch defensively in front of sophomore goalkeeper Alexis Campbell that she had to only make a pair of non-challenging saves during the first half on a high-bouncer from 30 yards out in the 22nd minute and a through ball in the 36th minute.
“We let them hang around,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said.
“We had a lot of good passing, played some nice working through balls, but we couldn’t finish.”
Early in the match, AHS defenders Eleanor Graber and Olivia Calderone cleared potentially dangerous loose balls in the penalty box area and Riley Sullivan cleared a potential Scarlet Hawks’ shot in the 38th minute. Milford’s lone true chance came on a pop volley way over Campbell and the Bombardier net in the 19th minute.
The Bombardiers created chances for multiple goals over the first 40 minutes. Cassondra Stuger played a through ball to Harnois in the fourth minute; Meghan Panzer deftly played a through ball to Harnois in the seventh minute, who had her shot denied; and senior captain and midfielder Jessica Gates created back-to-back chances in the 10th minute.
“Gates did a really good job with that ball movement,” Santos said, “but then we made some bad decisions in the second half and we didn’t put them away.”
There were more in the second quarter as Bethany Alves had a right-footed drive denied in the 24th minute; Stuger had a partial breakaway and short side right shot in the 32nd minute; and Gabby Bosh delivered a long ball drive on the Milford net in the 33rd minute.
Attleboro and Milford have a rematch on Friday.
