ATTLEBORO — The rivalry brought out the physicality as the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team hosted North Attleboro High on Thursday, but neither was able to get the better of the other in a 1-1 Hockomock League draw.
“These games always take on a life of their own,” Rocketeer coach Bill Wallace said regarding the three yellow cards and countless solid tackles on both halves of the field.
“It was a typical North Attleboro-Attleboro game,” Wallace added, “both teams playing their hearts out and, you know, it’s early in the season, but every point is a big point.”
Attleboro took a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the match when junior forward Meghan Panzer found the back of the net after a right-to-left cross from teammate Ashley Dame. It was one of the Bombardiers’ five first-half shots.
North Attleboro tied it 1-1 in the 28th minute when senior Olivia Wills slid a low shot past Attleboro keeper Ashley Macia (six saves) on a rebound for the equalizer. Wills had the initial shot saved by Macia, but followed it up after a center-to-left through ball from senior Abi Slaney.
The Bombardiers held a 9-7 advantage in shots, putting the pressure on down the stretch with junior Jessica Gates orchestrating in the middle of the field.
“I was happy the girls played hard for 80 minutes,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said. “We battled. We had possession. We had some good chances, the one off the cross bar. It was a frustrating one, but we’ll take the one point and build off of it.”
Attleboro’s Julia Reyes had a shot from just outside the 18-yard box deflect off a Big Red defender in the 78th minute; Bombardier junior Cassondra Stuger had her shot in the 69th minute saved off the crossbar by North goaltender Regan Feid while Attleboro senior Ashley Dame couldn’t get a solid foot on her rebound opportunity, which went wide of the far post.
In the 65th minute, North Attleboro defender Jordan Sullivan cleared an Attleboro kick into the 18-yard box with Feid hauling in a Bombardier corner kick on the ensuing possession.
After Attleboro controlled play in the center for much of the first half, North Attleboro applied some second-half pressure of its own. Steph McKenna ripped a shot on goal in the 61st minute as teammate Lilly Cameron played her a ball down the left side; a pair of free kicks by junior midfielder Alex Moulson resulted in one shot on goal in the 55th minute while teammate Alex Handy had a header attempt in the 53rd minute sail wide.
“We talked about putting more pressure through the middle of the field,” Wallace said of the Rocketeers’ halftime adjustments. “That was the M.O.”
North Attleboro’s Feid (eight saves) held strong on the backline behind Summer Doherty, Lydia Hershey, Colette Petit and Kyla Rodrigues.
Macia benefited from the Bombardier backline of Isabella Salviati and Sophia Salviati in the center with a mix of Kyla Sturm, Vanessa Laguerre and Ashley Piazza on the flanks.
Attleboro (2-2-1) hosts New Bedford on Saturday while North Attleboro (3-1-1) travels to Milford on Tuesday.
