FAIRHAVEN — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team struck early and Cailee Leonard notched a season-opening hat trick in a 4-1 win over Fairhaven High on Wednesday.
Julia Chaves netted the first goal of the game 10 minutes into the start off an assist from Alexis Leonard. The Falcons continued to apply pressure, but Fairhaven tied it in the 20th minute.
The Falcons took the lead for good in the second half on a breakaway score from Cailee Leonard, assisted by keeper Haleigh Kelley, in the 47th minute. Leonard completed her hat trick with goals in the 66th minute and 72nd minute, assisted by Ava Morgado and Gia Papa, respectively.
D-R was strong on its young back line, helping prevent Fairhaven from responding while the midfield and attack went to work.
“We played a great all-around game with especially strong defensive performances from sophomore center backs Riley Kazanjian and Ainsley Zibrida, along with junior back Emily Marquis,” D-R head coach Mike Cooke said.
D-R hosts New Bedford on Friday.