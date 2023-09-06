FAIRHAVEN — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team struck early and Cailee Leonard notched a season-opening hat trick in a 4-1 win over Fairhaven High on Wednesday.

Julia Chaves netted the first goal of the game 10 minutes into the start off an assist from Alexis Leonard. The Falcons continued to apply pressure, but Fairhaven tied it in the 20th minute.