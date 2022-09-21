Seekonk vs Fairhaven GSOC
Buy Now

Seekonk High goalkeeper Lauren Calabro blocks a shot during Wednesday’s game against Fairhaven High in Seekonk.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

SEEKONK — A shorthanded Seekonk High girls soccer team came up short in its South Coast Conference defensive duel with Fairhaven High on Wednesday, falling 1-0.

A second-half score around the 65th minute snuck past Warriors goalkeeper Lauren Calabro for the difference-maker. The Sacred Heart University commit made 13 saves in goal for Seekonk, putting up a strong showing despite the loss.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.