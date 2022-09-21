SEEKONK — A shorthanded Seekonk High girls soccer team came up short in its South Coast Conference defensive duel with Fairhaven High on Wednesday, falling 1-0.
A second-half score around the 65th minute snuck past Warriors goalkeeper Lauren Calabro for the difference-maker. The Sacred Heart University commit made 13 saves in goal for Seekonk, putting up a strong showing despite the loss.
Seekonk head coach Joe Dutra noted Fairhaven’s strength on the field, and coupled with injuries on his side, the Warriors had to play a defensive style to keep it close.
“We were going into the match with a few injuries,” Dutra said. “Knowing Fairhaven is a strong team, we had to play more of a defensive role. We protected the middle and made sure they were able to go in and out from us. I felt pretty confident that any balls that were sailing from outside, (Lauren) was able to go grab it.”
Having a Division 1 caliber goalie in net for Seekonk, Dutra knows he can lean on her a little more when it comes to the defensive plans in games against strong opponents.
“She rose to the occasion going into today’s match,” Dutra said. “I felt confident in her ability and her leadership, being one of the captains and so talented. It’s something any coach would love to have between the posts.”
The second half for Seekonk frustrated Fairhaven, despite allowing ample shots. Dutra said there were opportunities for Fairhaven, but not good looks to score early on. Following Fairhaven’s score Seekonk made a push, but was unable to match the goal.
Seekonk (3-2-1) plays again on Monday, visiting Bourne. Rest is in order ahead of Monday’s game in order to bring the full roster back to 100 percent.
“We’ve got about five days to recoup, which is needed,” Dutra said. “We played three matches in five days. It’s taken its toll.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.