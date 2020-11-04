CANTON — The first setback of the season for the Foxboro High girls’ soccer team will deny the Warriors the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League.
Canton High scored the winning goal with eight minutes left to prevail. Canton (8-1-1) took the lead three times and twice Foxboro tied it.
Kailee McCabe tied the match at 1-1, converting a penalty kick in the second quarter after Jordan Collins was taken down in the penalty box area. Collins knotted the score at 2-2 late in the third quarter.
“It was a high-intensity match,” Foxboro coach Kate Stalcup said
The Warriors (7-1-2) were without goalkeeper Morgan Sylvestre. In her absence, Maddie Mayer made her varsity debut.
North Attleboro 2, Sharon 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Emma Pratt scored off of a cross from Caroline Ferrin in the 15th minute and Kaylah Seavey produced the shutout in goal as the Rocketers held off Sharon in a Hockomock League match.
Seavey protected a 1-0 lead as North (3-4-2) received strong defensive support from Jordan Sullivan, Abby Noreck, Ally Scott and Ari Newth. North Attleboro wasn’t able to score again until the 77th minute when Siobhan Weir finished off a pass from Haley Sinacola. The Rocketeers travel to Sharon Friday.
Attleboro 3, King Philip 1
ATTLEBORO — Scoring a trio of first-half goals, the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team ran past King Philip Regional High 3-1 in a Hockomock League clash Wednesday.
Jessica Gates factored in the first two goals for the Bombardiers (3-3-1). She set up Briley Harnois for the go-ahead goal in the third minute and then scoring what proved to be the match-winner in the 15th minute.
Charlotte Majer scored the lone goal for KP (5-4) in the 70th minute with Ava Tormey assisting. Eleanor Graber netted a third quarter goal for the Bombardiers, while goalie Lexi Campbell blanked the Warriors during the first half and finished with three saves.
Norton 6, Bellingham 1
NORTON — Lily Newell and Meg Moniz each scored two goals as the Lancers rolled in the Tri-Valley League match. Moniz put Norton in front in the first quarter and tallied her second goal in the second quarter. Newell scored in each half for the Lancers (2-4).
Laura Anderson and Abby Smigielski netted single goals for Norton, which held a 3-0 halftime lead. The Lancers resume TVL action Saturday at Medway.
Bishop Feehan 8, Matignon 0
CAMBRIDGE — Senior striker Francesca Yanchuk scored four goals, her first at the two-minute mark, as the Shamrocks won the Catholic Central League match.
Kileigh Gorman added two goals for the Shamrocks, (8-0) who took a 5-0 lead into halftime.
Annie Pearl and Sydney Kofton netted single goals for Bishop Feehan.
Maddie Breckner tended goal for Feehan through the first three quarters with four saves. Lily Gustafson took over in the fourth quarter to preserve the Shamrocks’ eighth shutout, making one save.
Bishop Feehan hosts Cardinal Spellman on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.