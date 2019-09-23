FOXBORO — Foxboro High sophomore Jordan Carman netted the equalizer with 51 seconds remaining as the Warrior girls’ soccer team overcame a two-goal deficit with 16 minutes left and ultimately earned a 2-2 non-league deadlock against visiting Medfield on Monday.
Carman’s unassisted goal in the final minute kept the Foxboro girls (4-0-2) unbeaten on the season. Junior striker Jordyn Collins scored in the 64th minute, following a Medfield timeout, which allowed the hosts to gather themselves as they made one final push.
“I just said, ‘There’s 18 minutes left, you have to give it everything you have; there’s plenty of time to come back and if not tie, win this game,’ ” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of the message sent during Medfield’s timeout in the 62nd minute. “And, you know, they were pumping themselves up and that’s what they did.”
Much like the tally by Carman, Collins netted her goal after a run down the right sideline. The junior’s shot was the first on goal in the second half for the hosts, who concluded with a 12-7 advantage in the category despite being held without one for much of the second half. Foxboro also held a 7-2 advantage on corner kicks.
Medfield took a 2-0 lead in the 43rd minute following a Foxboro defensive miscue, which allowed the visitors to extend their 1-0 halftime lead at the onset of the second half.
“But they didn’t get down, that’s what I’m so proud of,” Stalcup said of Foxboro. “They fought ’til the absolute end.”
Foxboro controlled the run of play throughout the first half but had nothing to show for it. Medfield took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a rip from atop the 18-yard box.
But Foxboro had a plethora of strong scoring chances.
Collins settled a two-bounce punt from goaltender Morgan Sylvestre (five saves) and got behind the defense for a 1-on-1 opportunity with Medfield goaltender Isabella Brown (10 saves), but Brown stopped the initial shot in the 25th minute and her teammates cleared the rebound. Katelyn Mollica found midfielder Kailee McCabe down the right side in the 27th minute as McCabe unleashed a shot just outside the near post; McCabe left a pass for senior Lizzy Davis, who fired a shot from the left side in the 32nd; and Davis played a perfect cross to Aislinn Servaes, who took a touch around a Medfield defender and unleashed a shot within the 18-yard box that Brown stopped in the 33rd minute.
“I feel like we’ve just had a finishing issue lately,” Stalcup said. “We get those attacks, we’re really good at getting the attack, it’s just getting them to finish.”
Foxboro will look to correct those finishing troubles as they travel to Stoughton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.