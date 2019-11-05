FOXBORO — Junior striker Jordyn Collins tallied two points while teammate Grace Ferguson netted a crucial second-half goal as the No. 4 seed Foxboro High girls’ soccer team earned a 2-0 Division 2 South Sectional first round win over No. 13 Medfield on the rain-soaked turf at Sam Berns Community Field on Tuesday.
After Medfield came out fast in the second half, trying to overcome Foxboro’s 1-0 halftime lead, Collins created the chance for Ferguson in the 54th minute. The junior striker drove down the right flank and slid a pass from the end line to the top of the 6-yard box where Ferguson stood all alone. The junior midfielder did the rest as she collected the pass and finished back post to give the hosts some much needed insurance.
“2-0 is never like a really safe lead, but it’s more than 1-0, it’s one more than 1-0,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup simplified. “It was huge.”
With the win over Medfield, who has become a postseason rival with the two teams meeting two of the past three years, the fourth-seeded Warriors will host No. 5 Dartmouth on Thursday in a Division 2 South quarterfinal match at 2:30 p.m.
The usual suspects led the Davenport Division champions in a fast-paced match on Tuesday as the speed of Lizzy Davis and Collins up top, along with the possession play in the center of the park by Kailee McCabe and Ferguson helped Foxboro create a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.
The hosts scored what proved to be the game winner in the 23rd minute. McCabe played a perfectly-placed through ball to Collins, who was running down the left side, and the junior made the most of the 1-on-1 opportunity against the Medfield goaltender, depositing a shot into the back of the net for her 23rd goal of the season.
Junior goaltender Morgan Sylvetre (five saves) was equally crucial in Foxboro advancing as she preserved the team’s 10th shutout of the season and second in as many games. She came off her line to limit Medfield chances like in the 51st minute on a direct kick, in the 60th minute on a cross and again punched the ball away on a corner in the 75th minute.
“There was a couple of those corner kicks were she just completely took over,” Stalcup said of Sylvestre, who benefited from the defensive play in front of her by Yara Fawaz, Emma Dahl, Meghan Burke, Bridget Magee among others.
Foxboro had additional chances of their own, none better than a header by Davis off a Katelyn Mollica corner kick in the 45th minute, which struck the near post. McCabe had a strike on goal saved in the 30th minute; Davis sent a left-to-right cross to Kendra Wentling, who had a shot off frame in the 33rd minute; while Davis had a challenging shot of her own saved in the 38th minute.
Foxboro will now look to continue its run.
“I’ve been saying it since the beginning of the season, but this is our year to do it,” Stalcup said. “We got all the pieces in place. All we have to do is do it.”
